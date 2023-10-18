Logo
Japan visitors rise to 2.18 million in September, more than 90per cent pre-COVID level
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stroll at Kiyomizu-dera temple, a popular attraction among tourists, in Kyoto, western Japan June 18, 2022. Picture taken June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Satoshi Sugiyama/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cooked fishes are displayed at the fish store Kimura at Nishiki Market in Kyoto, western Japan June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Satoshi Sugiyama/File Photo
Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
TOKYO : Japan welcomed more than 2 million visitors for a fourth consecutive month in September, official data showed on Wednesday, marking a near full recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 2.18 million last month, data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) showed, up slightly from 2.16 million in August.

Visitor numbers improved to 96.1per cent of levels seen in 2019 before the outbreak of COVID-19 led to travel curbs around the world.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, Chris Gallagher and Miyu Ito in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

