Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan will 'aggressively' push for women's participation after gender gap report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan will 'aggressively' push for women's participation after gender gap report

FILE PHOTO: People wait for a traffic sign to change on the first day of the Japanese government's relaxation of official guidance on masks as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/FILE PHOTO

FILE PHOTO: People wait for a traffic sign to change on the first day of the Japanese government's relaxation of official guidance on masks as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/FILE PHOTO

Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan plans to "aggressively" push for women's participation especially in politics, top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday, following an annual report showing the country slid nine places from last year in a gender gap index.

The World Economic Forum report measuring gender parity for this year ranked Japan 125th out of 146 countries, compared with 116th in last year's report.

The country's gender parity in political empowerment was one of the lowest in the world, ranking at 138 out of 146 countries.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.