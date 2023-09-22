Logo
Japan will not rule out any options against forex volatility - PM Kishida
Japan will not rule out any options against forex volatility - PM Kishida

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses members of the media during a press conference at the Park Lane Hotel on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses members of the media during a press conference at the Park Lane Hotel on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that his government will not rule out any options in addressing excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market.

"It is important that exchange rates move stably, reflecting the fundamentals," Kishida said in a question and answer session at the Economic Club of New York that was broadcast online.

"In fact, authorities are in close communication internationally, and they share the understanding that excessive volatility is undesirable," he said.

The government is closely monitoring the movements in the foreign exchange market "at a high level of vigilance," and "will appropriately respond to excessive volatility without ruling out any options," he said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)

