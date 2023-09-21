Logo
Japan won't rule out any options vs FX volatility - govt spokesperson
Japan won't rule out any options vs FX volatility - govt spokesperson

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
TOKYO :Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday authorities wouldn't rule out any options in addressing excess volatility in currency markets.

When asked about the yen's declines, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also told a news conference it was important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

A hawkish pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the Japanese yen down to around 148.39 against the dollar on Thursday, near the 150 mark seen as Tokyo's line-in-the-sand for possible currency intervention.

Matsuno also said he hoped the Bank of Japan will closely communicate with the government, and continue to take "appropriate" monetary policy towards achieving its 2per cent inflation target.

Many analysts expect the BOJ to keep ultra-loose monetary policy intact at its two-day policy meeting ending on Friday.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Satoshi Sugiyama, Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christian Schmollinger)

