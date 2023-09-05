Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan to WTO: China's Fukushima-related seafood ban 'totally unacceptable'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan to WTO: China's Fukushima-related seafood ban 'totally unacceptable'

Japan to WTO: China's Fukushima-related seafood ban 'totally unacceptable'
Fishing boats are anchored at a fishing port in Soma, about 45 km away from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant discharging treated radioactive water into the ocean, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan to WTO: China's Fukushima-related seafood ban 'totally unacceptable' Reuters
A customer browses through locally caught seafood at the Hamanoeki Fish Market and Food Court in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, on Aug 31, 2023.
Published September 5, 2023
Updated September 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan has told the World Trade Organization (WTO) China's ban on Japanese seafood after the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was "totally unacceptable", the Japanese foreign ministry said late on Monday.

In a counterargument to China's Aug. 31 notification to WTO on its measures to suspend Japanese aquatic imports that started last month, Japan said it would explain its positions in relevant WTO committees and urged China to immediately repeal the action.

Some Japanese officials have signaled the possibility of filing a WTO complaint over China's seafood import ban, which the U.S. ambassador to Japan said last week was something the United States would support.

In a separate statement on Monday, Tokyo's foreign ministry said Japan has also requested China to hold discussions over the Fukushima-related import ban based on the provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact.

"Japan hopes that China will hold the discussions with the Japanese side as soon as practicable and review its measures in accordance with its obligations of the RCEP Agreement," it said.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.