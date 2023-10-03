Logo
Japanese yen weakens past psychologically significant 150 per dollar level
FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
NEWYORK/LONDON/TOKYO : The yen weakened to 150 to the dollar on Tuesday, a level some analysts think could prompt concerned Japanese authorities to intervene to prop up the currency.

The dollar rose as high as 150.165 yen, its highest since October 2022, as the greenback pushed higher against most currencies, driven by surging U.S. Treasury yields.

(Reporting by Alun John in London, Brigid Riley and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Jonathan Oatis)

