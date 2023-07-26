Logo
Japan's business services inflation slows in June
FILE PHOTO: Employees of Suzette Holdings Co. work at the shop in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published July 26, 2023
Updated July 26, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's business-to-business service inflation slowed in June, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that companies remained slow in passing on rising labour costs despite a tight job market.

The services produce price index, which measures the prices companies charge each other for services, rose 1.2per cent in June from a year earlier, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed, slowing from a revised 1.7per cent gain in May.

The data comes ahead of the central bank's closely watched meeting which concludes on Friday, when the board will release fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

