Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's cabinet to approve economic package on Nov 2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's cabinet to approve economic package on Nov 2

A tour guide raises an Italian flag as she leads a tourist group from Italy, at Senso-ji temple, at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, in Tokyo, Japan, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A tour guide raises an Italian flag as she leads a tourist group from Italy, at Senso-ji temple, at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, in Tokyo, Japan, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet is set to approve a scheduled economic stimulus package on Nov. 2, later than the previously planned late October timeframe, two government and ruling party officials told Reuters on Thursday.

Kishida has said the package will include measures to cushion the blow to households and retailers from cost-push inflation, such as an extension of subsidies to curb gasoline and utility bills.

The delay in approving the package could affect the Bank of Japan's new inflation forecasts, due at its Oct. 30-31 meeting, as the length of extension in the subsidies will not be clear by the time the central bank board meets.

Kyodo news agency reported earlier that cabinet approval of the package will likely be delayed until Nov. 2.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Kantaro Komiya; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.