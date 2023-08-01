Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo gets approval for Covid vaccine, first for country
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo gets approval for Covid vaccine, first for country

TOKYO — A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval for pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo's mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine in what would be the nation's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus.

A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept 21, 2016. Reuters

A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept 21, 2016.

Published August 1, 2023
Updated August 1, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO — A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval for pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo's mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine in what would be the nation's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus.

Daiichi Sankyo submitted the vaccine, known as DS-5670 with the brand name Daichirona, to regulators in January, proposing the shot as a booster after regular immunisation.

The decision by the expert panel, delivered on Monday (July 31) evening, sets up the vaccine for full approval by the government.

During the pandemic, Japan mainly relied on imports of mRNA-type vaccines developed by US drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.

The same panel held off an approval of a recombinant protein-based Covid-19 vaccine developed by Japanese drugmaker Shionogi. REUTERS

Related topics

Japan Covid-19 vaccine

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.