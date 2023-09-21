Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's Daikin says new UK net zero plan will undermine investment and growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's Daikin says new UK net zero plan will undermine investment and growth

FILE PHOTO: General view shows Daikin Industries' Yodogawa plant in Osaka, Japan, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Tim Kelly/File photo

FILE PHOTO: General view shows Daikin Industries' Yodogawa plant in Osaka, Japan, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Tim Kelly/File photo

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Japanese industrial company Daikin, the market leader for heat pumps in Europe, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to push back Britain's plans to tackle climate change will undermine confidence and international investment.

Daikin, the world's largest manufacturer of air conditioning equipment, headquartered in Osaka, said Sunak's decisions would make it harder to hit Britain's target to become a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

"With its policy update, the government seems to have given up on its commitment to see up to 600,000 heat pumps being installed a year by 2028," Henk van den Berg, residential sales manager at Daikin UK, said in a statement on Thursday.

"This is going to undermine confidence, foreign investments, and will have a significant impact on the growth in green jobs."

In a speech on Wednesday, Sunak said he would slow the transition to heat pumps from gas boilers in homes, and said he would not force any household to improve their insulation.

Heat pumps, sometimes described as reverse air conditioners, use electricity to concentrate heat potential and are comparatively more energy efficient than gas boilers.

Berg said continuing to exclude hybrid heat pump systems - which can operate alongside traditional heating sources like boilers - from the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme was a "real misstep".

Sunak said he remained committed to the legally-binding target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 but said Britain could afford to make slower progress in getting there because it was "so far ahead of every other country in the world".

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and William James)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.