Japan's elderly 'gateball' players unbeaten by the heat

TOKYO — Under a scorching sun in Tokyo, octogenarian Katsuko Morita swings her mallet and whacks a ball through a small "gate". The diehard gateballer plays almost every day, even when the mercury soars.

"Some of my friends in my generation tell me I must be crazy to go out playing gateball in this heat," Ms Morita, 81, told AFP at a practice session of the croquet-inspired game.

"When I'm playing the game, the heat doesn't bother me," she said, her face shaded by a wide-brimmed hat.

Near-record temperatures across Japan this summer have sparked frequent heatstroke alerts and warnings for people, particularly the elderly, to use air-conditioners and stay cool.

Japan has the second-oldest population in the world after the tiny state of Monaco, and official data show the elderly made up more than 80 per cent of heatstroke deaths in the past five years.