Japan's foreign minister arranging call with Iranian counterpart
Japan's foreign minister arranging call with Iranian counterpart

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa walks on the day of the cabinet reshuffle at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa walks on the day of the cabinet reshuffle at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is in the final process of arranging a telephone discussion with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Japan maintains a friendly relationship with Iran. In September, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in New York and told that Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the middle east.

U.S. President Joe Biden will make a high-stakes visit to Israel on Wednesday as the country prepares to escalate an offensive against Hamas militants that has set off a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and raised fears of a broader conflict with Iran.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

