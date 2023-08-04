Japan's GPIF posts record quarterly profit of US$133 billion

TOKYO : Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday a record quarterly investment return of 18.98 trillion yen (US$133.2 billion), driven by the strong performance of global stocks and a weaker yen that inflated overseas returns.

The world's largest pension fund gained 9.49per cent over the three months through June, boosting its overall assets to 219.17 trillion yen.

The 9.49per cent return is a level that appears only once in nine years according to a probability model, GPIF President Masataka Miyazono said in a statement. This is just a short-term result and GPIF will continue to manage assets from long-term perspectives, he said.

The gain widened from 5.41per cent in the previous quarter.

The fund is closely watched by global financial markets because of its mammoth size.

During the April-June period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.4per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock average jumped 18.4per cent.

The GPIF's foreign stock portfolio posted a quarterly increase of 15.43per cent, while its Japanese stock portfolio gained 14.37per cent.

Its Japanese bond portfolio posted a rise of 0.36per cent, while its foreign bond portfolio gained 8.08per cent.

(US$1 = 142.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)