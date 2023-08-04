Logo
Japan's GPIF posts US$133.2 billion investment return in Q1

Published August 4, 2023
Updated August 4, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday an investment return of 18.98 trillion yen (US$133.2 billion) in April-June, its second consecutive quarterly gain.

The world's largest pension fund gained 9.49per cent over the three months, boosting its overall assets to 219.17 trillion yen, it said in a statement.

(US$1 = 142.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue)

