Japan's Idemitsu raises stake in Australia lithium company to 15per cent
FILE PHOTO: A signboard of Idemitsu Kosan Co. is seen at its gas station in Tokyo, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/ FILE PHOTO

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co has increased its stake in Australian lithium company Delta Lithium Limited (DLI) to 15per cent as it expands in metals essential for electrification and green transition, the company said in a statement on Friday.

In March, Idemitsu Kosan, Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, increased its stake in Australia's Vecco Group to 14.7per cent, giving it access to a vanadium mine and an electrolyte plant project, as it expands its presence in renewable energy.

On Friday, Idemitsu said it raised its stake in DLI from 2.3per cent and its total investments into the company now stand at 53 million Australian dollars (US$36.44 million). DLI is studying two lithium-mine projects in western Australia, Idemitsu added.

(US$1 = 1.4543 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

