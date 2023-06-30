Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6per cent in May

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate was flat at 2.6per cent in May from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also matched economists' median forecast of 2.6per cent in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio slipped to 1.31 from 1.32 in April, separate labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

