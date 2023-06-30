Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6per cent in May
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6per cent in May

Office workers are reflected in a glass railing as they cross a street during lunch hour in Tokyo June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Office workers are reflected in a glass railing as they cross a street during lunch hour in Tokyo June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Published June 30, 2023
Updated June 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate was flat at 2.6per cent in May from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also matched economists' median forecast of 2.6per cent in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio slipped to 1.31 from 1.32 in April, separate labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama and Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.