Japan's July jobless rate rises to 2.7per cent
FILE PHOTO: People sit on a bench at a convention centre in a financial district in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published August 29, 2023
Updated August 29, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.7per cent in July from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was higher than economists' median forecast of 2.5per cent in a Reuters poll and June's 2.5per cent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.29 from 1.30 in July to mark the third month of decrease, against economists' median forecast for staying flat, separate labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

