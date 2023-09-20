Logo
Japan's Kanda: Always in close communication with US on FX moves
FILE PHOTO: Japanese yen and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen with a currency exchange rate graph in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2022. Picture taken January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato//File Photo
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
TOKYO : Japanese authorities are always in close communication with U.S. counterparts on currencies as they share a mutual understanding that excessive volatility is undesirable, Japan's top currency official said on Wednesday.

Masato Kanda, vice minister of finance for international affairs, speaking to reporters at his office, was responding to the comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a day earlier.

Yellen said whether Washington would show understanding over another yen-buying intervention by Japan "depends on the details" of the situation.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

