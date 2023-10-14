Logo
Japan's Kawasaki to invest US$200 million in northern Mexico, says governor
Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
MEXICO CITY : Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki will invest US$200 million in Mexico's northern Nuevo Leon state to set up a production plant, state Governor Samuel Garcia said on Friday.

Garcia is currently in Tokyo and announced the investment in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, without providing further details on Kawasaki's plans for the plant.

Kawasaki did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexico's government issued a decree granting tax breaks for foreign companies wishing to launch operations in Mexico earlier this week, which Garcia said he discussed with executives of the Japanese company.

Kawasaki produces so-called powersports vehicles including motorcycles and ATVs.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

