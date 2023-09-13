Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's Kishida: cabinet to ensure wage growth exceeds rate of inflation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's Kishida: cabinet to ensure wage growth exceeds rate of inflation

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday his new cabinet will take steps so that wage growth consistently exceeds the rate of inflation "by several percentage points".

"We'll ensure Japan is fully out of deflation," Kishida told a news conference after reshuffling his cabinet.

Kishida also said the government and his ruling coalition would aim to compile a "bold" economic package next month to cushion the blow on households from rising living costs.

He declined to offer details on how to fund the spending, saying only that the government will consider compiling an extra budget "at an appropriate time".

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Kevin Liffey)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.