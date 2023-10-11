Logo
Japan's Marubeni and partners to invest US$12.3 billion in UK clean energy
Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
TOKYO :Japan's Marubeni Corp has pledged to invest 10 billion pounds (US$12.3 billion) with partners over the next decade in clean energy in the United Kingdom, according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday.

Marubeni and the UK government signed the MoU, which includes Scotland's floating offshore wind power business, in Tokyo.

"Japan and the UK are both important markets as demand for offshore wind power, clean energy, and hydrogen are expected to grow," Hiroshi Tachigami, general manager of Marubeni's offshore wind and domestic renewable energy department, told reporters.

Marubeni, which plans to invest around 1 billion pounds on its own, expects various support from the UK government, including helping the offshore wind power project to ensure stable revenue from selling power.

Among the planned investments, the 3.6 gigawatt Ossian floating offshore wind farm in Scotland will be the biggest project, according to Marubeni.

(US$1 = 0.8143 pounds)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely)

