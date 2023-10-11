Logo
Japan's Marubeni to invest US$12.3 billion with partners in UK clean energy projects
Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
TOKYO : Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp has pledged to invest 10 billion pounds (US$12.3 billion) with partners over the next 10 years into clean energy in the United Kingdom, according to a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday.

Marubeni and the UK government signed the MoU, which includes UK offshore wind projects, in Tokyo.

(US$1 = 0.8143 pounds)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

