Japan's Marubeni to invest US$12.3 billion with partners in UK clean energy projects

TOKYO : Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp has pledged to invest 10 billion pounds (US$12.3 billion) with partners over the next 10 years into clean energy in the United Kingdom, according to a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday.

Marubeni and the UK government signed the MoU, which includes UK offshore wind projects, in Tokyo.

(US$1 = 0.8143 pounds)

