Japan's Matsuno expects BOJ to coordinate with govt on monetary policy

TOKYO : Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday he expects the central bank to coordinate closely with the government and conduct "appropriate" monetary policy to sustainably achieve its 2per cent inflation target.

Matsuno made the comment in a regular news conference, when asked about the government's view on whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ) should take steps at next week's policy meeting to allow long-term interest rates to rise more in line with higher inflation.

