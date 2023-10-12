Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's METI targeting US$22.8 billion for chip subsidies- Asahi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's METI targeting US$22.8 billion for chip subsidies- Asahi

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's industry ministry is seeking funds totalling some 3.4 trillion yen (US$22.81 billion) for subsidies for the semiconductor industry as part of economic measures to be finalised this month, the Asahi newspaper reported on Thursday.

That compares to 1.3 trillion yen last year as the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) supports chip foundry venture Rapidus and a second plant in Japan from contract chip manufacturer TSMC, Asahi reported citing unidentified government sources.

(US$1 = 149.0600 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.