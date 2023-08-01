Japan's Mitsui Q1 net profit down 8per cent on lower commodity prices

TOKYO : Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co on Tuesday posted an 8per cent fall in first-quarter net profit to 252.8 billion yen (US$1.8 billion), year-on-year, hit by lower commodity prices.

Japanese trading houses, including Mitsui and its peers Mitsubishi Corp and Sumitomo Corp, posted record profits last year as commodity prices soared on Russian invasion of Ukraine but have warned this year will be weaker.

Mitsui said on Tuesday that its net profit in the first quarter of 2023/2024 fiscal year took a 44 billion yen hit from a year ago as commodity prices from coal to iron ore and oil and gas went down.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast Mitsui's first quarter net profit at 253.7 billion yen. Mitsui shares were 1.1per cent up at 0521 GMT.

(US$1 = 142.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill)