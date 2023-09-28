Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's moon transportation startup ispace delays NASA-partnered mission to 2026
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's moon transportation startup ispace delays NASA-partnered mission to 2026

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's moon transportation startup ispace inc said on Thursday it would postpone a future lunar landing mission by a year to 2026 to reexamine a payload commissioned by U.S. NASA, coupled with component supply delays.

Tokyo-based ispace attempted its first lunar landing with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft in April, which failed due to altitude miscalculation.

There is no change to the launch schedules of its second mission in 2024, ispace added in a Thursday disclosure to investors.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.