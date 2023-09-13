Logo
Japan's new foreign minister is a woman, while pro-Taiwan lawmaker gets defence
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during the leaders talk of the ASEAN-Indo Pacific Forum (AIPF) in Jakarta, Indonesia September 6, 2023. Adek Berry/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Japan's Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/file photo
Japan's Minister in Charge of Economic Security Sanae Takaichi visits at Yasukuni Shrine on the 77th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, in Tokyo, Japan August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/file photo
Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has picked a woman as foreign minister and appointed as defence minister a politician who has worked to build ties with Taiwan, Wednesday's new cabinet line-up showed.

The choices spotlight a face of Japan with greater gender equality and a stronger approach on defence that Kishida seeks to project as he battles sagging ratings, before his term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to end next year.

Yoko Kamikawa, a former justice minister who oversaw the execution of key members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult responsible for the deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, becomes foreign minister.

Top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno added that the role of defence minister goes to Minoru Kihara, a pro-Taiwan politician who has visited the island in the past and belongs to a Japan-Taiwan interparliamentary group.

Kihara is a former vice minister of defence.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Chang-Ran Kim, Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Clarence Fernandez)

