Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's Nihon Seima ousts Go Go Curry founder Miyamori as president
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's Nihon Seima ousts Go Go Curry founder Miyamori as president

Published August 21, 2023
Updated August 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese food packaging maker Nihon Seima said on Monday it had dismissed Hirokazu Miyamori as president and representative director.

Miyamori, the founder of the Go Go Curry chain of restaurants, became president in April after his investment group became a major shareholder in Nihon Seima and requested an extraordinary meeting of stockholders to dismiss its management.

Vice President Takanobu Yamamura was chosen as the company's new president, Nihon Seima said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.