Japan's Nihon Seima ousts Go Go Curry founder Miyamori as president

TOKYO : Japanese food packaging maker Nihon Seima said on Monday it had dismissed Hirokazu Miyamori as president and representative director.

Miyamori, the founder of the Go Go Curry chain of restaurants, became president in April after his investment group became a major shareholder in Nihon Seima and requested an extraordinary meeting of stockholders to dismiss its management.

Vice President Takanobu Yamamura was chosen as the company's new president, Nihon Seima said.

