Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's nuclear regulator approves Tepco's release of Fukushima water
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's nuclear regulator approves Tepco's release of Fukushima water

FILE PHOTO: Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published July 7, 2023
Updated July 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's nuclear regulator granted approval on Friday for utility Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), which ran the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to start releasing more than a million tonnes of radioactive water.

On Tuesday, the global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a two-year review showed Japan's plan for the release would have negligible environmental impact.

The Japanese regulator's certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.