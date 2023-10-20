Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan's Sept core CPI rises 2.8per cent yr/yr - govt data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's Sept core CPI rises 2.8per cent yr/yr - govt data

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.8per cent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The rise in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.7per cent gain.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 4.2per cent in September from a year earlier, the data showed.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.