Japan's Seven & i posts 20per cent drop in quarterly profit
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Seven & I Holdings is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's Seven & I Holdings, the world's largest convenience store operator, reported on Thursday a fall in quarterly operating profit of 19.9per cent.

Profit fell to 81.99 billion yen (US$590.70 million) from 102.37 billion yen in March to May the previous year.

The company held its full-year profit forecast at 513 billion yen for the year to end-February 2024, as compared to an average estimate of 511.1 billion yen, based on a poll of 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 138.8100 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Tom Hogue)

