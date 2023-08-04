Logo
Japan's SoftBank Corp posts 2.1per cent increase in Q1 profit
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Published August 4, 2023
Updated August 4, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's SoftBank Corp, the domestic telecoms arm of SoftBank Group, posted a 2.1per cent increase in first quarter operating profit on Friday.

Operating profit was 246.3 billion yen (US$1.73 billion) in the April to June period, marginally higher than the 241.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank maintained its annual profit forecast of 780 billion yen in the year through March 2024, compared to an 838.8 billion yen average estimate from 18 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 142.3900 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

