Japan's Sojitz, Eneos launch large-scale solar power plant in Australia
The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo

The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
TOKYO : Japanese trading house Sojitz and the country's top refiner, Eneos, have launched a large-scale solar power plant in Queensland, Australia, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Japanese companies are investing in renewable energy projects worldwide to diversify their portfolios to meet "net zero" targets and bring overseas experience back home to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Construction of the 204-megawatt-capacity Edenvale Solar Park began in June 2021 and the plant was launched on Sept. 28, the companies said, without disclosing any financial details.

Sojitz and Eneos each hold a 50per cent stake in the joint venture that runs the plant, which is the largest solar power plant in Australia run by Japanese investors, according to the companies.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

