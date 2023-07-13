Logo
Japan's top FX diplomat Kanda says watching yen moves carefully
Japan's top FX diplomat Kanda says watching yen moves carefully

FILE PHOTO: Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2022. Picture taken January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

FILE PHOTO: Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2022. Picture taken January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Thursday authorities were watching currency market moves carefully, in the wake of the yen's rebound from recent weakness.

"There is a view (in the market) that speculative yen short positions are being unwound rapidly," Kanda told reporters.

Kanda, who oversees Japan's currency policy as vice finance minister for international affairs, also said there was a strong market view that Japan's deflationary mindset was starting to change, as companies hike prices and wages. The outlook for inflation overseas, such as in the United States, was also drawing attention, he said.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Simon Cameron-Moore)

