Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Jewish schools in Amsterdam will close Friday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jewish schools in Amsterdam will close Friday

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : Jewish schools in Amsterdam will close on Friday, Jewish children's organisation Cheider told Reuters on Thursday, amid the bloody conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants.

Cheider did not give the reason for the closure, but confirmed Dutch media reports stating the decision was taken with the safety of pupils and teachers in mind.

Within the Dutch Jewish community there are fears of incidents after Hamas called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday to support Palestinians, Dutch press agency ANP reported, citing the Dutch Center for Information and Documentation Israel.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.