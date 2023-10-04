Johor crown prince says family was near Siam Paragon shooting, later sought refuge at Singapore embassy

JOHOR BAHRU — Johor's crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has revealed that he and his family were near the shooting incident at Siam Paragon mall on Tuesday (Oct 3) evening and later sought refuge at the Singapore embassy in Bangkok after things escalated.

The shooting incident on Tuesday afternoon saw two women killed — one from China and the other from Myanmar. Five others were injured. Thai police have arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman.

In an Instagram story posted at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, Tunku Ismail said that he, his wife Che' Puan Besar Khaleeda and the couple’s four children were in a hotel lobby near the mall when they heard people “shouting and running” after the shooter started firing.

“It was loud and there was a lot of screaming. We were all sitting in the hotel lobby at that time. We carried the kids/family to safety, running to the basement with my team, and the only thing on my mind was how many shooters were there, what weapons they had and what was the situation,” wrote Tunku Ismail, who did not name the hotel they were in during the incident.