Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders - state media

AMMAN : Jordan on Wednesday will host a four-party summit in Amman with U.S. President Joe Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders to discuss the "dangerous" repercussions of the war in Gaza for the region, state media said.

The discussions would focus on ways to halt "the ongoing war in Gaza and ways to find a political horizon that would allow the revival of the peace process," an official statement said.

Jordan's King Abdullah will also separately hold a tripartite summit with both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The monarch on Tuesday warned against trying to push Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan, adding that the humanitarian situation must to be dealt with inside Gaza and the West Bank.Amman, which lost the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to Israel during the 1967 Middle East war is worried widening violence could have repercussions, with a large percentage of Jordan's population made up of Palestinians.

