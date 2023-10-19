Jordanian police clash with protesters near Israeli embassy
AMMAN : Jordanian police on Wednesday said several anti-riot police were injured during clashes that broke out with rioting protesters near the Israeli embassy, who were torching property.
The authorities had earlier deployed riot police to disperse thousands of demonstrators planning to march on the heavily fortified Israeli embassy to protest against Israel's military assault against Gaza.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
