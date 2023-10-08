Logo
Jordan's Abdullah says escalating violence threatens region's security
Jordan's Abdullah says escalating violence threatens region's security

FILE PHOTO: Jordan's King Abdullah II addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Jordan's King Abdullah II addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
AMMAN : Jordan's King Abdullah said on Sunday there was a need to intensify diplomatic efforts to prevent escalating Israel-Palestinian violence with "dangerous repercussions" for the region's security.

In comments made on state media, Abdullah said contacts with regional and international parties were underway to discuss "urgent international action to avoid an escalation and prevent the region from the consequences of a new round of violence."

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

