J.P.Morgan cuts China's full year growth forecast after poor May data
The J.P.Morgan logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/ FILE PHOTO

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
J.P.Morgan trimmed China's economic growth forecast for 2023 after the country's May industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts.

Economists led by Haibin Zhu said on Thursday they now expect China's economy to grow 5.5per cent this year against an earlier estimate of 5.9per cent growth.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

