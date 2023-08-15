JPMorgan ramps up EM default rate forecast amid China property woes

LONDON : JPMorgan ramped its 2023 global emerging market corporate high yield (HY) default rate forecast to 9.7per cent from 6per cent on Tuesday following the latest wave of problems in China's property sector.

The U.S. investment bank said Chinese property firms were expected to account for nearly 40per cent of 2023’s corporate default volumes, followed by 35per cent from Russia and 12per cent from Brazil.

"Specifically, we raise Asia HY default rate forecast to 10.0per cent from 4.1per cent on the back of Country Garden and ripple effects to other parts of the sector," the bank's analysts said in a report, referring to China's largest private developer which is now struggling to make its debt payments.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)