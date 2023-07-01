Jumbo problem: Sri Lanka's battle with plastic pollution

REPEATED RAIDS INEFFECTUAL

Dr Jasinghe admits that implementation has been a problem, noting that a 2006 ban on super-thin plastic bags and food wrapping was openly flouted by manufacturers.

"Of course, we raid them time and again, but by raiding we cannot solve the issue," he said.

"We need to have that environmental literacy, so that you change your production lines to better, more environmentally friendly production."

In 2017, a notorious garbage dump on the edge of the capital Colombo was shut when a mountain of rotting rubbish collapsed, killing more than 30 people and damaging hundreds of homes.

Soon afterwards, Sri Lanka banned all plastic shopping bags – but the rules were once again not strictly enforced.

Similarly, a ban on plastic sachets – popular for small portions of everything from washing powder to shampoo – was sidestepped by manufacturers who increased the volume to just above the legal minimum.

In addition to manufacturers subverting laws, cash-strapped Sri Lanka also struggles to process what it produces.

The island's unprecedented economic crisis that began late in 2021 means there has been a pile-up of trash because of a shortage of fuel for garbage trucks.

The United Nations says Sri Lanka recycles just three per cent of the plastic products it consumes, less than half the world average of 7.2 per cent.

Plastic bottles are not included in the ban, but the country's largest recycler of them says it can handle nearly two-thirds more than it is currently processing – if it could collect the refuse.

"We have the capacity to recycle 400 tonnes a month, but currently we do only 250 tonnes," said Mr Prasantha Malimbadage, CEO of recycling at Eco Spindles.

The company is turning throwaway plastic bottles into polythene yarn that goes into the manufacture of clothing by top international brands.

At Eco Spindles' recycling facility south of Colombo, nearly 350 workers sort bottles that are crushed and torn into small plastic flakes, the raw material for yarn.

"Ten bottles go to make a T-shirt and 27 bottles go to make a graduation gown," Mr Malimbadage said.