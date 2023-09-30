From K-pop to sales girls: AI goes mainstream in South Korea

"I think it can be a good practice for people who want to become celebrities and that's what appealed to me," said the actor, who could not be named due to company policy.

A representative for Pulse9 said the identities of all human actors are concealed and their real faces are not shown.

Despite the strict measures to keep their profiles hidden, the actor said playing as a virtual human opened new doors.

"Typically, a lot of people in their teens and young people become K-pop idols and I'm way past that age, but it's nice to be able to take on that challenge," the actor, who is in her 30s, told AFP.

"I'd love to try acting as a man if I can manage my voice well, and maybe a foreigner — something that I can't become in real life."

'REAL AND FAKE'

Creating artificial humans will continue to require real people "until a really strong AI is created in future which will be able to process everything by itself", Ms Park said.

The potential — and potential perils — of AI have exploded into the public consciousness in recent months, since ChatGPT burst onto the scene at the end of last year.

Experts around the world, including AI pioneers, have spoken out about its dangers, and several countries are seeking regulation of the powerful but high-risk invention.

But Ms Park is not concerned. Her company is working on new virtual idols, virtual influencers, and virtual sales agents to take over customer-facing tasks for South Korean conglomerates, which are increasingly struggling with recruitment in the low-birthrate country.

South Korea — and the world — needs better, clearer regulations on what AI can do, she said, adding that when done properly, the technology can add to "the richness of life".

The trouble, however, is that a deepfake can "make it impossible to tell what is real and fake", Kim Myuhng-joo, a professor of information security at Seoul Women's University, told AFP.

"It's an egregious tool when used to harm others or put people in trouble. That's why it's becoming a problem," he added. AFP