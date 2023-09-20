Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Karabakh Armenians agree to ceasefire after Azerbaijan military operation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karabakh Armenians agree to ceasefire after Azerbaijan military operation

Karabakh Armenians agree to ceasefire after Azerbaijan military operation
A still image from video, published by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence, shows what it said to be an attack and neutralization of the military radio-technical node of the units of the armed forces of Armenia in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this image taken from video published September 19, 2023. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Karabakh Armenians agree to ceasefire after Azerbaijan military operation
Russian peacekeepers evacuate civilians in the town of Askeran following the launch of a military operation by Azerbaijani forces in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, in this still image from video published September 20, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YEREVAN : Ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh agreed to a Russian proposal for a ceasefire on Wednesday, 24 hours after Azerbaijan began an offensive to take control of the enclave that killed dozens and injured hundreds.

The separatist Armenian forces in Karabakh said Azerbaijan had broken through their lines and seized a number of heights and strategic road junctions while the world had stood by, doing nothing.

The self-styled "Republic of Artsakh" said that in such circumstances, it had no choice but to cease hostilities from 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

"The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accept the proposal of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to cease fire," it said.

"With the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, an agreement was reached on the complete cessation of hostilities from 13:00 on September 20, 2023."

Azerbaijan began its operation against Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday after some of its troops were killed in what Baku said were attacks from the mountainous region, which Azerbaijan had blockaded for nine months.

Nagorno-Karabakh is recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan.

(This story has been refiled to say 'agree' not 'agrees' in the headline)

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Gareth Jones and Kevin Liffey)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.