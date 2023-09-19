Logo
Karabakh separatist official: two civilians dead, 23 wounded
People run as gunfire and explosions are heard in Stepanakert, called Khankendi by Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 19, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Artsakh Public TV/Handout via REUTERS

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
:The separatist human rights ombudsman in the ethnic Armenian-controlled Azerbaijani enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that two civilians had been killed and 23 wounded in attacks by Azerbaijan's military.

At least eight of the wounded civilians were children, Gegham Stepanyan said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kevin Liffey)

