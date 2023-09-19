Karabakh separatist official: two civilians dead, 23 wounded
:The separatist human rights ombudsman in the ethnic Armenian-controlled Azerbaijani enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that two civilians had been killed and 23 wounded in attacks by Azerbaijan's military.
At least eight of the wounded civilians were children, Gegham Stepanyan said.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kevin Liffey)
