Kazakh leader seeks more foreign banks, higher tax, bourse merger

ALMATY : Kazakhstan must tax banks more aggressively as they profit from high central bank interest rates, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday, adding that the Central Asian nation needed more foreign banks to provide corporate lending.

Tokayev also called for the merger of the nation's two stock exchanges, KASE and AIX, although he did not clarify which one should take over.

In his annual address to parliament, Tokayev said banks were focusing on profitable consumer lending and making extra income from high central bank rates meant to curb inflation. He ordered officials to develop a way to tax such extra profits.

"Only several large banks are engaged in corporate lending, which means financing projects in the economy," he said. "Therefore in order to make the sector more competitive, we should attract three reputable foreign banks into the country."

Tokayev said Kazakhstan's two stock exchanges, one based in commercial hub Almaty and the other in capital Astana, often replicated each other and could be more efficient under single management.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Barbara Lewis)