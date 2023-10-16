Logo
Kazakh ministry appeals court ruling against US$5 billion Kashagan lawsuit
FILE PHOTO: Infrastructure on D Island, the main processing hub, is pictured at sunset at the Kashagan offshore oil field in the Caspian sea in western Kazakhstan August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
ASTANA :Kazakhstan's ecology ministry has appealed after a court failed to uphold its US$5 billion lawsuit against the operator of the giant Kashagan oilfield, Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nysanbayev said on Monday.

The ministry in March sued the field's operator - a group which includes Shell, Eni, TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil, over what it said were excessive deposits of sulphur and other environmental issues.

The Astana government also filed international arbitration claims against the Kashagan partner firms as well as against companies developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field.

The government accused the companies of inflating costs and thus minimising payments to the state budget under their respective production-sharing agreements.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

