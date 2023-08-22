Kenyan officials meet with Haiti police to discuss gangfighting force

PORT-AU-PRINCE : A Kenyan delegation has arrived in Haiti and is meeting the head of the country's national police (PNH), a source told Reuters on Monday, as it assesses leading a possible United Nations-backed security force to help police fight heavily armed gangs.

The Caribbean country's government first called for international security assistance last October but countries have been wary of backing the administration of unelected Prime Minister Ariel Henry, considered by many Haitians to be corrupt.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has long called for the international community to lend its support and last month, Kenya became the first country to say it was prepared to lead such a force.

Their delegation is set to meet Frantz Elbe, the head of Haiti's National Police (PNH), the source said.

After the assessment, the plan to send a security force to Haiti will pass to a vote at the U.N. Security Council.

(Reporting by Ralph Tedy Erol; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Isabel Woodford)