Keppel's H1 profit soars seven-fold on one-off gain from O&M unit sale

:Singapore's Keppel Corp on Thursday reported a more than seven-fold jump in its first-half profit boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of its offshore and marine (O&M) unit and strong performance from the infrastructure business.

Keppel sold its offshore and marine business in February for SUS$4.50 billion (US$3.40 billion) to Sembcorp Marine, recognising a gain of SUS$3.3 billion, as it aims to transform into an asset manager overseeing US$150 billion by 2030 and focus on green energy.

It managed SUS$53.2 billion in funds as of June 30.

In May, Keppel announced a restructuring plan which would quadruple its managed assets and see it operate more like Canada's Brookfield Asset Management and Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd.

The company has so far achieved SUS$4.8 billion in cumulative asset monetisation since it began the program in October 2020. It has a target of up to SUS$12 billion in cumulative asset monetisation by 2026-end.

"We believe that 2H23 will present more interesting investment opportunities as the market adjusts to the new pricing paradigm, which better reflects the tighter credit markets, higher interest rates and more subdued economic growth outlook," Chief Executive Loh Chin Hua said in a statement.

Keppel's infrastructure business reported a net profit of SUS$291 million in the first half, more than double from last year's SUS$139 million on stronger contributions from the integrated power business.

Helped by the one-off gain, the group's net profit for the six months ending June 30 jumped to SUS$3.63 billion (US$2.75 billion) from last year's SUS$498 million. On continuing operations basis, net profit rose 3per cent to SUS$445 million.

Keppel, which traces its roots to a small ship repair yard corporatised in 1968, proposed an interim dividend of 15.0 Singapore cents per share, the same as last year.

(US$1 = 1.3231 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)