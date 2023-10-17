Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Kia Corp and South Korea union reach tentative wage deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kia Corp and South Korea union reach tentative wage deal

The logo of Kia Corp is seen on its electric vehicle EV6 during a photo opportunity in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2021. Picture taken on June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The logo of Kia Corp is seen on its electric vehicle EV6 during a photo opportunity in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2021. Picture taken on June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Kia Corp has reached a tentative wage agreement with its South Korean labour union, the automaker said on Tuesday after the union had suspended a plan to strike last week.

"There was a consensus between the union and the management as we are now seeing uncertainties, such as instability in the Middle East and Ukraine, continuing high interest rates, trade barriers such as the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as a significant drop in vehicle demand compared to what we saw during the pandemic," Kia said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Kia will increase workers' basic monthly pay by 111,000 won (US$82) and give a one-off bonus payment to each worker as well as performance-based benefits.

Kia said the deal is subject to a vote by union members on Oct. 20.

(US$1 = 1,351.4200 won)

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi, Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.